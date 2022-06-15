Hendricks gave up one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings in a 12-5 loss to the Padres on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Hendricks found some success against the Padres on extra rest Tuesday, holding them to only one earned run and issuing no free passes. However, Hendricks threw a mere 78 pitches and has only pitched six or more innings on two occasions this season. His 4.95 ERA is the highest of his nine-year career, and after a rough 2021 campaign, the once-reliable 32-year-old appears to be on a downward trajectory while battling shoulder fatigue. Look for him to start Sunday versus Atlanta.