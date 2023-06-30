Hendricks (3-3) allowed three runs on six hits and struck out four without walking a batter over seven innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Phillies.

Hendricks gave up a leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber to start the game and a two-run single to Bryce Harper in the third. Aside from those missteps, it was a solid outing for Hendricks, who earned his fourth quality start in seven appearances. His three-game winning streak was snapped due to the lack of run support. Hendricks now has a 2.81 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB through 41.2 innings this season. He's projected for a road start in Milwaukee his next time out.