Hendricks (1-2) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three over eight shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Giants.

Hendricks had a no-hitter going into the eighth before Mitch Haniger's two-out single broke up the bid for history. This was the best of Hendricks' four starts this season, and it earned him his first win. He's now at a 3.09 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 23.1 innings, and he got through Saturday's start with 94 pitches (61 strikes). He's lined up for a tough home start versus the Orioles next week.