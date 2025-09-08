Crow-Armstrong (knee) will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Monday's game in Atlanta.

Though fellow All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker (calf) will remain on the bench for a fifth straight game, the Chicago lineup will be bolstered by the return of Crow-Armstrong, who will rejoin the starting nine in a non-defensive role after sitting out Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals due to a right knee contusion. The Cubs haven't indicated how soon Crow-Armstrong might be ready to resume patrolling center field, but he could be back in on defense Tuesday if his knee provides no complications when he's at the plate or running the bases during Monday's contest.