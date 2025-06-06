Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Blasts 16th home run Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.
Crow-Armstrong got the scoring started with his 16th home run of the season in the top of the first inning. The talented young outfielder leads the Cubs with the 16 long balls, and he also leads the team with 21 stolen bases. Both figures are among the top 10 in the majors, making Crow-Armstrong a uniquely valuable fantasy asset so far this year.
