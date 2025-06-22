Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a double, solo home run and one additional run scored in Saturday's victory over the Mariners.

Crow-Armstrong collected two extra-base hits Saturday, including his 21st home run of the season. The rising star has impressed all year and continued to produce in June, slashing .262/.314/.585 with nine extra-base hits and 11 RBI over 17 games. His combination of power, speed and elite defense in center field has positioned him as one of the National League's top position players in 2025.