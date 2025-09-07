Crow-Armstrong (knee) could return to the Cubs' lineup Monday in Atlanta, Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.

Crow-Armstrong was absent from the starting lineup in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals while dealing with a bruised right knee. Manager Craig Counsell said following the contest that the outfielder might be able to return to the lineup Monday, and that the team will "see how he's doing tomorrow," before making that decision.