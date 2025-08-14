Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Day off amidst slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto.
Crow-Armstrong has had a dreadful start to August, going 3-for-41 with a 15:0 K:BB. He will get a breather Thursday to regroup while Willi Castro patrols center field for the Cubs.
