Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Down in No. 7 spot Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong is starting in center field and batting seventh in Monday's game versus Atlanta.
Atlanta is starting right-hander Spencer Strider, marking the lowest spot in the lineup Crow-Armstrong has hit against a righty since early May. The 23-year-old finished August having slashed just .160/.216/.230 with one home run and two steals.
