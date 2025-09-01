default-cbs-image
Crow-Armstrong is starting in center field and batting seventh in Monday's game versus Atlanta.

Atlanta is starting right-hander Spencer Strider, marking the lowest spot in the lineup Crow-Armstrong has hit against a righty since early May. The 23-year-old finished August having slashed just .160/.216/.230 with one home run and two steals.

