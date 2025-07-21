default-cbs-image
Crow-Armstrong is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Royals.

It's the first day off since June 11 for Crow-Armstrong, who went 5-for-12 with a homer and three doubles in the weekend series against the Red Sox. Seiya Suzuki is making his first career start in center field for the Cubs on Monday.

