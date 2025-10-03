default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's Wild-Card win over the Padres.

Crow-Armstrong logged the first postseason hits of his career and also recorded three hits in a game for the first time since Aug. 15. He's shifted down the Cubs' order as a result, but he should remain a regular for the team's upcoming series against the Brewers in the NLDS.

More News