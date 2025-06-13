Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Crow-Armstrong's breakout campaign continues, as he now has three home runs this month across 10 games and 18 long balls for the season. The talented young outfielder also has 21 stolen bases, and both his homer and steal totals are among the top 10 in the majors. Crow-Armstrong's elite combination of power and speed has made him an outstanding fantasy asset so far in 2025, and his first All-Star invitation is likely on deck.