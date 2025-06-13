Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Goes deep again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.
Crow-Armstrong's breakout campaign continues, as he now has three home runs this month across 10 games and 18 long balls for the season. The talented young outfielder also has 21 stolen bases, and both his homer and steal totals are among the top 10 in the majors. Crow-Armstrong's elite combination of power and speed has made him an outstanding fantasy asset so far in 2025, and his first All-Star invitation is likely on deck.
More News
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: First day off this season•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Blasts 16th home run Thursday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Swipes two more bags Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Another huge effort Sunday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Slugs 15th long ball•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Homers twice, plates six•