Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Crow-Armstrong hasn't really gotten his power stroke going yet, but he has now homered in consecutive games to get to three long balls on the year. Before Tuesday, his only home run of the season came back on April 7. Crow-Armstrong's .241 batting average is similar to last year's .247 mark, but his OPS is down from .768 in 2025 to .669 so far in 2026. However, he's capable of getting hot in a hurry, and his ability to rack up stolen bases as well raises his fantasy ceiling.