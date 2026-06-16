Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Hits for cycle in win

Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple, a home run and two total RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Crow-Armstrong recorded his first career MLB cycle in reverse order, as he led off the bottom of the first inning with his 13th home run of the season, then followed that up with a triple, double and single in order. The star outfielder added a sacrifice fly in the eighth for good measure. Crow-Armstrong is red hot at the plate right now, as he's batting .452 over his last 10 games with 10 extra-base hits, and he's looking more and more like the breakout player from the start of last year.