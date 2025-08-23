Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Crow-Armstrong had been in a bit of a power drought, as Friday's home run was his first since July 23, a span of 26 games. The talented youngster still leads the Cubs with 28 long balls on the year, which also puts him in a tie for 10th in the majors. Crow-Armstrong is 10th in the majors in steals as well with 30, and he's closing in on his first career 30-30 season.