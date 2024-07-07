Crow-Armstrong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Though the Cubs aren't yet back to full strength in the outfield with Mike Tauchman (groin) still stuck on the injured list, manager Craig Counsell has seemingly pulled the plug on Crow-Armstrong as a regular part of the lineup versus right-handed pitching. Crow-Armstrong will hit the bench for the fourth game in a row, with the Cubs facing two lefties and two righties in that span. Since getting called up from Triple-A Iowa in late May, Crow-Armstrong has gone 11-for-11 in stolen-base attempts, but he's slashed .173/.212/.247 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.