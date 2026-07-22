Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: On-base machine in win

Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-2 with three walks, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Tigers.

Crow-Armstrong tied his season high in walks and also matched a season best by reaching base five times overall. After a somewhat slow start to the season, the dynamic center fielder has really caught fire. Since the beginning of June, Crow-Armstrong is batting .350 with 13 stolen bases, 14 home runs, 29 RBI and 33 runs scored across 41 games. His combination of speed and power makes him an elite fantasy option, especially when he's getting on base so frequently.