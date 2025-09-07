Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: On bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Crow-Armstrong left Saturday's game after fouling a ball off his knee in the sixth inning, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. The Cubs have deemed the injury a right knee contusion, which means Crow-Armstrong should be considered day-to-day. Kevin Alcantara will patrol center field Sunday.
More News
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Exits with bruised knee•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Drives in two, swipes base Friday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Sitting in second straight game•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: On bench Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Down in No. 7 spot Monday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Snags steal Tuesday•