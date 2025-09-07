default-cbs-image
Crow-Armstrong (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Crow-Armstrong left Saturday's game after fouling a ball off his knee in the sixth inning, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. The Cubs have deemed the injury a right knee contusion, which means Crow-Armstrong should be considered day-to-day. Kevin Alcantara will patrol center field Sunday.

