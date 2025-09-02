Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: On bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Crow-Armstrong started the previous 18 games but will take a seat Tuesday after posting a .222/.288/.317 slash line during that stretch. Kevin Alcantara will instead start in center field for the Cubs, batting ninth.
More News
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Down in No. 7 spot Monday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Snags steal Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Launches 28th home run Friday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Perfect at plate in loss•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Day off amidst slump•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Snags 30th steal•