Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.
Crow-Armstrong has moved up to the top of the order recently with Ian Happ (oblique) out, and the former has continued to deliver. The youngster is in the midst of a breakout campaign with 11 home runs and 13 stolen bases, both of which lead the team. Crow-Armstrong's combination of power and speed makes him a very useful fantasy asset.
