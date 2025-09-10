Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Atlanta.

Since sitting out two games last week to clear his head amid a slump, Crow-Armstrong has started to get going at the plate. Over his last four contests, the speedy outfielder has gone 4-for-11 with three runs scored, three stolen bases and four RBI. Crow-Armstrong did miss Sunday's contest with a bruised knee, but he was back as the DH on Monday and playing the field Tuesday, so it looks like a non-issue moving forward. The 23-year-old is now tied for sixth in the majors with 34 steals on the season, and Crow-Armstrong has added 28 home runs for good measure, putting him within striking distance of his first career 30-30 campaign.