Crow-Armstrong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The slumping Crow-Armstrong had already been held out of the lineup for Tuesday's 4-3 win while southpaw Joey Wentz toed the rubber for Atlanta, but the left-handed-hitting outfielder will now remain out of the starting nine against a right-hander (Bryce Elder). Cubs manager Craig Counsell seems to be taking a similar approach with Crow-Armstrong as he did with Kyle Tucker a few weeks ago, when Tucker was benched for three straight games in what amounted to a mental reset amid a rough stretch at the plate. Tucker has bounced back well since returning to the lineup, and the Cubs are hoping that the brief break allows Crow-Armstrong to return to the All-Star-level production he delivered earlier in the season. Since the start of August, Crow-Armstrong is slashing just .163/.217/.231 with one home run and two stolen bases over a stretch of 30 games.