Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

The rising star launched a solo homer off Chris Murphy in the eighth inning to pad the Cubs' lead. After a modest start to his career, Crow-Armstrong has emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate in his third MLB season. Through 97 games, the center fielder is slashing .268/.304/.551 with 52 extra-base hits, 72 RBI and 28 stolen bases. His walk rate remains a weak spot, but there's no denying his overall impact in 2025.