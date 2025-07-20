Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Slugs 26th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.
The rising star launched a solo homer off Chris Murphy in the eighth inning to pad the Cubs' lead. After a modest start to his career, Crow-Armstrong has emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate in his third MLB season. Through 97 games, the center fielder is slashing .268/.304/.551 with 52 extra-base hits, 72 RBI and 28 stolen bases. His walk rate remains a weak spot, but there's no denying his overall impact in 2025.
