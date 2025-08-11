Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Crow-Armstrong hit safely for just the third time in nine games in August. It's been a tough slump for the outfielder, who has also racked up 13 strikeouts and no walks so far this month. The slump has him down to a .259/.296/.527 slash line with 27 home runs, 30 steals, 78 RBI and 74 runs scored over 115 contests. Given the talent he's displayed for much of the season, he's likely to get back on track at some point.