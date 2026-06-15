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Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Stays hot Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Giants.

Crow-Armstrong did his job as Chicago's leadoff hitter, but the rest of the lineup failed to produce much. The talented center fielder is in the middle of a hot stretch, as he's now riding a five-game hitting streak and is batting a robust .405 over his last 10 contests with four home runs and four stolen bases. Crow-Armstrong is a dynamic player capable of producing both power and speed, just so long as he's making consistent contact at the plate, which he has been doing plenty of lately.

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