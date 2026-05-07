Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Reds.

A day after hitting a key home run in a Chicago win, Crow-Armstrong showed off the speed element in his game as he stole his eighth base of the season in 11 attempts. The talented young outfielder is now riding a five-game hitting streak, which has pushed his overall slash line up to .248/.316/.390. Coming off a 30-30 campaign in 2025, Crow-Armstrong remains a dynamic fantasy asset who is capable of producing elite stats the rest of the way after a relatively slow start to the year.