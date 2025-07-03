Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a triple in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Cleveland.

After receiving his first career All-Star nod earlier in the day, Crow-Armstrong enjoyed a productive evening at the plate. The dynamic center fielder continues to be one of baseball's breakout stars in 2025, batting .269 with 21 home runs, 20 doubles, 64 RBI, 60 runs scored and 26 stolen bases across 332 at-bats. Wednesday's triple was Crow-Armstrong's fourth of the season and 10th of his career, and he also ranks fifth in RBI and second in steals in the National League this year.