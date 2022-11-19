The White Sox declined to tender Mendick (knee) a contract for 2023, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Mendick spent the final three months of the 2022 season on the injured list with a torn ACL. HIs availability for the start of spring training is up in the air.
