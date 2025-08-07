DeSclafani allowed three hits and struck out four batters over 4.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Wednesday.

DeSclafani jumped into the Diamondbacks' rotation at the beginning of August and struggled in his subsequent start, giving up four runs over 2.1 frames. He was much better Wednesday, limiting the Padres to three hits and no runs. DeSclafani threw 71 pitches (50 strikes) in the appearance, so he doesn't appear to be ready to handle a full starter's workload quite yet. Nonetheless, the right-hander may have earned himself the opportunity to continue being a part of Arizona's rotation. If that's the case, his next start is lined up to come against Texas on the road.