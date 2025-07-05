DeSclafani will start Sunday's game against the Royals at Chase Field, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 35-year-old righty has made four appearances out of the bullpen since joining Arizona in mid-June, but he'll make his first start of the season Sunday. During his time in the bullpen, DeSclafani logged a 4.82 ERA through 9.1 innings, but he could be in position for a bounce-back outing against a Kansas City offense that owns a .666 OPS on the season (26th in MLB). Though he's worked three innings or fewer out of the Arizona bullpen, DeSclafani should be able to provide a little bit of length beyond that Sunday after tossing six innings in his final start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization on June 10 prior to being granted his release from his minor-league deal.