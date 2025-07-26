DeSclafani (1-1) allowed two walks and struck out three over four scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win over Pittsburgh.

Three Diamondback pitchers combined to limit the Pirates to one hit over 11 innings in a 1-0 victory. DeSclafani was the middleman, throwing scoreless frames from the seventh through 10th innings before Kevin Ginkel closed it out. DeSclafani has worked as a multi-inning reliever and pitched at least two innings in his seven relief appearances.