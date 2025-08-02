DeSclafani (1-2) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while failing to record a strikeout over 2.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

DeSclafani threw 59 pitches (33 strikes) in this outing, one off his season high from July 6 versus the Royals. It was a poor start for the veteran right-hander, as he allowed all four runs in the first inning. DeSclafani is still relatively stretched out after serving as a multi-inning reliever a majority of the time since he signed with Arizona on June 15. He's struggled to a 4.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 25.2 innings across nine appearances (two starts). It's unclear if he'll be the rest-of-season answer in the rotation following the Diamondbacks' deal that sent Merrill Kelly to the Rangers on Thursday. DeSclafani is tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home versus the Padres.