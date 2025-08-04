DeSclafani is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Padres at Chase Field.

After working out of the bullpen in each of his previous three appearances, DeSclafani joined the Arizona rotation this past weekend as a replacement for Merrill Kelly, who was shipped to the Rangers ahead of the trade deadline. While making his first start for Arizona since July 6 on Friday in Sacramento, DeSclafani was dealt a loss while giving up four earned runs on five hits and three walks over 2.1 innings against the Athletics. Despite the rough showing, DeSclafani will get at least one more chance to solidify his spot in the Arizona rotation. Another poor outing, however, could prompt the Diamondbacks to go in a different direction with their No. 5 starter.