DeSclafani (0-1) suffered the loss in Sunday's game against Kansas City, conceding four runs on four hits and no walks over four innings with six strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander tossed 60 pitches in this appearance, as he was called upon to make his first big-league start since July 18, 2023 when he was a Giant. DeSclafani allowed solo homers to Bobby Witt and Salvador Perez in the fourth before fading in the fifth, when he was charged with two additional earned runs. DeSclafani appeared to only be making a spot start in place of Zac Gallen on Sunday in order to give Gallen additional rest after he produced an ugly 6.29 ERA in 58.2 frames over his last 10 starts; however, given Gallen's unsteady performance, DeSclafani could garner additional rotation turns. The 35-year-old now sports a 6.08 ERA across 13.1 total innings this season because he's yielded five long balls, but he has also pitched to a solid 1.13 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB.