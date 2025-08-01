DeSclafani will start Friday's game against the Athletics, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

DeSclafani has pitched well for Arizona since signing with the team in mid-June, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB in 23.1 innings, and he will be rewarded with his second start of the campaign in Friday's series opener. He could end up sticking in the rotation after the Diamondbacks traded Merrill Kelly to Texas on Thursday. DeSclafani has a long injury history, most recently battling a flexor tendon injury which cost him all of 2024.