Burnes (elbow) was removed from Sunday's start against the Nationals due to right elbow inflammation, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Burnes called for the team trainer after surrendering a two-out single on a 91.5 mph cutter to CJ Abrams in the top of the fifth inning. Manager Torey Lovullo said following the contest that his concern level on the starter's elbow is "more than minimal," according to Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com. Burnes will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
