Burnes is set to receive a second opinion on the right elbow injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Nationals after initial tests were inconclusive, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reports.

Burnes appeared to be in significant pain after exiting his start Sunday midway through the fifth inning, but the Diamondbacks haven't provided much word regarding the nature and severity of his injury beyond labeling it as right elbow inflammation. With the MRI he underwent Monday proving to be inconclusive, the Diamondbacks will send Burnes in for additional testing, and Gambadoro relays that the team expects to have more clarity on the right-hander's status by Thursday or Friday. At the very least, Burnes seems likely to miss his next turn through the rotation this weekend in Cincinnati, and fantasy managers should brace for the possibility of a long-term absence for 30-year-old.