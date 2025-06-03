The Diamondbacks are expected to place Burnes (elbow) on the 15-day injured list, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

There's no word yet on the specifics of Burnes' right elbow injury, as he is getting a second opinion after initial tests were inconclusive. However, he is set to miss at least the next couple weeks of action. Tommy Henry will be summoned to take Burnes' roster spot and Ryne Nelson will slide into the rotation.