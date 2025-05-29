default-cbs-image
Burnes will make his next start Sunday in the series final against Washington, per MLB.com.

Ryne Nelson had been expected to start Sunday, but he had Burnes will switch. This means Burnes will pitch on normal rest, while Nelson gets two extra days of recovery after throwing a season-high 84 pitches in Monday's win over the Pirates.

