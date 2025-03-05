Burnes focused on his breaking pitches during Monday's start against the Cubs, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Burnes, who elevated his pitch count to 47, made his third Cactus League start and used it to hone his offspeed stuff. The right-hander said he still has some work to do overall but was pleased at how well the breaking stuff played.
