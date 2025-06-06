Rodriguez (shoulder) has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Friday's game against the Reds.

As expected, Rodriguez will take the mound Friday, marking his first since May 14 after dealing with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Rodriguez owns a 7.05 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP over 44.2 innings this season. Tommy Henry was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.