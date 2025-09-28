Rodriguez (9-9) took the loss against the Padres on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Rodriguez was tagged for three homers over his first two innings but managed to settle in and blank the Padres across his final four frames. The outing capped an up-and-down season for the 32-year-old, who allowed five earned runs in four of his last 10 starts but also turned in three scoreless efforts during that stretch. He'll close the year with a 5.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 143:60 K:BB across 154.1 innings.