Rodriguez (4-7) picked up the win Sunday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings.

Rodriguez turned in a steady performance Sunday after a rocky month of July, where he was tagged for four or more runs in three of his four starts and posted a bloated 7.40 ERA and 1.98 WHIP. Both of Rodriguez' runs allowed came on a Nick Kurtz two-RBI single in the fifth inning, but he otherwise limited damage and kept Arizona in control. The veteran southpaw may be turning the corner, as he'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, slated for next weekend against the Rockies.