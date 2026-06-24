Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Continues fantastic campaign

Rodriguez tossed 6.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing three walks while striking out five batters.

Rodriguez got through nearly seven innings on 95 pitches, 58 of which were strikes. The left-hander didn't give up any extra-base hits and held the Cardinals to zero runs, but he was stuck with a no-decision since neither team scored until the ninth inning. Rodriguez looked to be on the decline after posting the two worst ERAs of his career in 2024 and 2025, but he's turned things around dramatically this season, ranking sixth in MLB among qualified starters with a 2.27 ERA through 95 innings covering 16 starts. The veteran hurler's 1.21 WHIP and 70:38 K:BB are less impressive, but he's nonetheless looking like a viable candidate for his first All-Star nod.