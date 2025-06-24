Rodriguez (3-4) earned the win Monday against the White Sox, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

The veteran southpaw notched his third game of double-digit Ks and third quality start of the season with this 92-pitch performance. Rodriguez entered this month with an unsightly 7.05 ERA; however, things were better under the hood as evidenced by a 4.28 FIP and 10.5 K/9. He has been much improved so far in June, pitching to a 2.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 22 innings. The 32-year-old is scheduled to take his next turn in the rotation in Arizona's home series against Miami this weekend.