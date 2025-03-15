Rodriguez struck out six over 3.2 hitless and scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the Reds.

Rodriguez set down all 11 batters over 44 pitches (29 strikes) in his second Cactus League outing. The Reds played split-squad games Friday and did not have their best nine on the field, but Rodriguez was sharp and pleased with all his offerings. "Feel like everything (worked), it's one of those days you don't want to come out," Rodriguez told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. "Everything I was throwing was just going right where I wanted." He should get another two spring starts before taking his first turn in the regular season.