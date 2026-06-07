Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Hurt by hard contact in second loss

Rodriguez (5-2) took the loss Saturday against Washington, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

Rodriguez bookended his outing poorly Saturday, giving up a pair of runs in both the opening frame and the seventh inning. The 33-year-old southpaw was hit very hard, surrendering four extra-base hits (two home runs), but he did manage to throw at least six frames for the sixth time in his last seven starts. Rodriguez is still enjoying a resurgent campaign in 2026 despite Saturday's hiccup, sporting a 2.52 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 57:27 K:BB across 78.2 innings.