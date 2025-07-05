Rodriguez (3-5) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over 4.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Royals.

Rodriguez got off to a sour start, allowing three runs in each of the first two innings. He gave up a total of three home runs, including two to Vinnie Pasquantino. Rodriguez had a strong June, pitching to a 1.98 ERA despite a 1.32 WHIP over 27.1 innings, but the nine runs allowed Friday were a season high for the southpaw. He's now at a 5.78 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 87:27 K:BB across 76.1 innings through 15 starts. He'll try to get back on track next week in a start tentatively projected to be on the road versus the Padres.