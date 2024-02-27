Rodriguez will make his spring debut against the Rangers on Tuesday.
Rodriguez had been scheduled to start the Diamondbacks' opener last Friday, but the team changed plans and had the left-hander throw live batting practice on the back fields. He's expected to serve as the No. 3 starter once games matter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws on back field•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Scratched from spring start•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Getting ball for spring opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Signs with Arizona•
-
Eduardo Rodriguez: Opts out of contract•
-
Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Earns win in season finale•