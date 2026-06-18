Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Records career win No. 100

Rodriguez (6-2) notched the win Wednesday against the Angels, allowing one run on six hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out five.

After serving up a solo home run to Zach Neto in the opening frame, Rodriguez got himself locked in on the mound en route to tallying the 100th win of his career. The 33-year-old left-hander went on to spin six scoreless innings thereafter, and he's now fired at least six frames while yielding two runs or fewer four times in his past six starts. Rodriguez, who sports a career-best 2.45 ERA to go with a 1.23 WHIP and 65:35 K:BB over 88.1 innings, will be looking to continue his resurgent campaign in St. Louis his next time out.